Zambia’s President says MARAGA and his team are the ones who started bloodshed in Kenya! Warns his Judges

Friday November 3, 2017 – Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu has blamed Kenya’s Supreme Court over what is happening in the country.





From the time the Supreme Court nullified the win of President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 1 st , over 40 people have died in violent related incidents.





Speaking on Thursday , Lungu warned Zambian Judges against following the footsteps of Kenya’s supreme court led by Chief Justice, David Maraga.





‘’To my colleagues in the Judiciary, my…



