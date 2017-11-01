Your life will change after reading this post, Please share widely.

A jobless man applied for the position of "office boy" at a large company.





The employer said. ”Give me your email address, and I’ll send you the application to fill in.”





The man replied, “I don’t have a computer, or an email.”





“I’m sorry,” said the employer, “if you don’t have an email , you can't have the job.”





The man left with no hope.





With only £10 in his pocket, he went to a supermarket, bought a 10 kg tomato crate, then sold them door to door.





In two hours, he doubled his capital. He repeated this 3 times and…



