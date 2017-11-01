Your life will change after reading this post, Please share widely.

..returned home with £60. The man realized that he could survive this way.





He started to go everyday earlier and returned late.





Five years later, he had built one of the biggest food retail companies in the country. He started to plan his family’s future and decided to get life insurance.





He called an insurance broker and chose a protection plan.





The conversation concluded, the broker asked him for his email.





The man replied: “I don’t have an email.”





The broker curiously said, “You don’t have an email, and you succeeded in building an empire. Imagine what position you could have reached if you had an email?!”





The man paused and replied: “I could have been an office boy!”





Never let anyone's opinion stop you from reaching your goals.





Credit: Kayode Abass