You won’t believe the orders that RUTO has given to IG BOINET - RAILA ODINGA’s days are now numbered

Monday November 20, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has warned NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and that Jubilee will not allow him to destroy the country and destroy people’s property with revolution.





Speaking at St. Marks ACK Church in Kabete, Ruto also condemned the killing of 4 people in Baba Dogo on the eve of Sunday saying such killings will not be tolerated.





He ordered the....



