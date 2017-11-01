You won’t believe the orders that RUTO has given to IG BOINET - RAILA ODINGA’s days are now numbered

..Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinet to move with speed and bring the perpetrators of the killings and destruction of property to book.





Ruto also urged the police to protect the lives and property of all Kenyans regardless of their ethnic and political inclination.





“The Government will be firm and resolute to ensure lives and property of its citizens and safe.”





“Nobody is above the law and action will be taken against those inciting Kenyans to violence irrespective 0f social status, political party or ethnic background,” Ruto stated.



