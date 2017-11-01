You will be overthrown like a dog! Former TNA boss now tells UHURU to resign; RAILA’s revolution is unstoppable

..revolutions are caused in bits and that the grand return of Raila from US on Friday which made Nairobi a no-go zone was just the beginning.



The former TNA leader warned Uhuru that he will receive a bitter pill should he cling on power and should he be caught in the wake of such a revolt.



“The only thing that I would like to inform and warn my former friend Uhuru Kenyatta is that please beware; revolutions do not come wholesome, revolutions come in piecemeal.”





“And the last person to be served this portion is usually the king and he is always served a very bitter pill,” Oloo said.



“Remember this revolution is being served in doses.”





“If I were you, I would be careful, I would heed to the people's demands," he said amid cheers of approval from NASA supporters.



The Kenyan DAILY POST



