You conned us you fool! NASA die-hards attack RAILA ODINGA badly as journey to Canaan abruptly ends.

, , 09:26

Monday, 27 November 2017 - NASA die-hards are not happy with Raila Odinga after he refused to hold a parallel swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

Raila’s political career seems to have hit a dead end.

His supporters expected him to hold a parallel swearing in ceremony on Tuesday and declare himself President but he rejected the idea.

And his supporters are not happy.

See how they attacked him on...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno