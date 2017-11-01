You can't fire a revolutionary leader - President MUGABE’s son spits fire on social media.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 05:53
Tuesday, 21 November 2017- Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, the youngest son of beleaguered Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe, has hit out has hit out at his father's political party (ZANU-PF) for scheming to sack him amidst the military involvement in Zimbabwe.
Chatunga, who resides with his brother in South-Africa, has not been seen in public since the military intervention in Zimbabwe.
Taking to..
Page 1 2