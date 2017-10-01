Yes, Waliwachana! See what SHARON MUNDIA’s ex-husband was doing with a LADY at Space Lounge

Thursday, November 2, 2017 - It’s no longer rumour that s3xy fashion blogger Sharon Mundia who is popularly known as This Is Ess has divorced with her husband, Lonina Leteipan, a banker by profession.





Last weekend, Lonina was spotted getting mushy with a lady rumoured to be his mistress at Space Lounge along Ngong Road.





The drunk and skimpily dressed lady was kissing Lonina and...



