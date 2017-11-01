Woman ran over by car with her legs wide open high above her head but she miraculously survives (VIDEO)

Monday, 13 November 2017 - How this lady in the footage survived even after being run over by a car is what miracles are made of.

A miracle is an event that is not explicable by natural or scientific laws and is therefore considered to be the work of a divine agency.

The poor woman was walking without her attention on the road when a car reversed into her, knocking her down to the ground before running over her.

A guy with a forklift nearby noticed and lifted the car and the woman was brought out alive but shaken.

