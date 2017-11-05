Witchcraft is real in RAILA ODINGA’s home! See what happened in his hood of Siaya that SHOCKED everyone

Sunday November 5, 2017 - When President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the October 26th presidential election, he told Kenyans that witchcraft was used by the opposition to ensure Kenyans do not turn to vote during the voting day.





Though Uhuru was castigated by NASA leaders for linking the opposition to witchcraft, fresh details have emerged over how witchcraft is real is NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s hood.





There was drama at the Siaya High Court on Friday during the...



