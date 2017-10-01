Witchcraft is real in RAILA ODINGA’s home! See what happened in his hood of Siaya that SHOCKED everyone

..hearing of an election petition against area Governor, Cornell Rasanga.



This is after Rasanga's lawyer Nicholas Ombija, lamented that witnesses of former gubernatorial aspirant, Nicholas Gumbo, who is the petitioner were using witchcraft to control the case by chewing 'weird' things.





The lawyer told Justice Esther Maina that Gumbo's supporters had suspiciously sprinkled strange liquid around the court room before the case kicked off.



"My client is not comfortable with these things they are chewing," Ombija said





However, Gumbo's lawyer, Ogutu Mboya, dismissed Ombija's claims, forcing the judge to ask witnesses to stop chewing.





Siaya County is the home of opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.





