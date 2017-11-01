Wise words! This is the best advice about life that you will ever get.

1. Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide.





2. People are not wha t they say but what they do; so judge them not from their words but from their actions.





3. When someone hurts you, don't feel bad because it's a law of nature that the tree that bears the sweetest fruits gets maximum number of stones.





4. Take whatever you can from your life because when life starts taking from you, it takes even your last breath.





5. In this world, people will always throw stones on the path of your success. It depends on what you make from them - a wall or a bridge.





6. Challenges make life interesting; overcoming them make life meaningful.





7. There is no joy in victory without running the risk of defeat.





8. A path without obstacles leads nowhere.





9. Past is a nice place to visit but certainly not a good place to stay.





10. You can't have a…



