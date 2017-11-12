Will you marry me? Nairobi bachelor blocks traffic on a busy highway to propose to girlfriend – PHOTOs.

Sunday, 12 November 2017 - This guy brought traffic on Mombasa Road to a standstill just propose to his girlfriend.





While men are known to go over the top in planning on how to pop the dreaded question, the man whose identity has not been revealed, decided to do it in traffic.





He went down on both knees and for his trouble was rewarded with a loud yes.





He even carried along a bottle of wine which they proceeded to drink to toast to the moment.





May God bless their union.





