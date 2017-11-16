Wife of a Supreme Court Judge caught ‘misusing’ her bodyguard! No wonder he is UHURU’s mole (PHOTOs)

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - The issue of senior female Government officials misusing their bodyguards has once again come to the fore after Prof Coletta Suda, PS Higher Education, made her male bodyguard carry her handbag.





Prof. Colleta is the wife to Justice Jacktone Ojwang’.





Recently, Cabinet Secretaries, Sicily Kariuki and Raychael Omamo, were criticised for making their male bodyguards carry their handbags but police Spokesman Charles Owino did not find anything wrong.





“ Let us not perpetuate discrimination against women. If the same police officers carry briefcases for me, why can’t they carry handbags for women? If you guard someone’s body, what is...



