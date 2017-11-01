Why you should be worried about the loans Jubilee is taking and unable to re-pay, Lord help us! TANO TENA

The government is unable to repay the KSh 77 billion syndicated loan which was due on October this year.





It has requested the creditors to extend the repayment by six months to April 2018.

It is said that 10% of the creditors are against the extension.





Treasury is now making plans to do another Eurobond to repay this syndicated loan.





Kenyans should remember that the reason we took the initial Eurobond was to...repay another KShs 53 Billion syndicated loan in 2014.





In 2013 Kenya owed only KShs 57 billion in expensive commercial foreign debt.





Today that figure is…



