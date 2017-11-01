Why MOSES KURIA has vowed to hold a grudge against UHURU even if he develops Kenya to a first world country

Monday November 20, 2017 - Outspoken Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has vowed never to forgive President Uhuru Kenyatta if he fails to end Raila Odinga’s political career once and for all.





Speaking at ACK Church in Kiambu yesterday, Kuria warned Uhuru to ensure that he destroys Raila Odinga’s career for good or else he will have him to contend with.





“What is ahead of you now is about the legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta.”





“Things to do with railways, roads, water, education are not important now.”





“The most important part of Uhuru’s legacy is to....



