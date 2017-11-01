“Why I strangled my wife to death as our kids watched,’’! Convict recalls catching his WIFE having S£X with his employee

..my kids whom I sacrificed a lot to give a good life. When I saw that man coming out of my house, my blood started boiling and there was no doubt in my mind that he was sleeping with her.





“After he escaped, we argued and I felt insulted. I recoiled at the sight of her helpless body on the floor. I didn’t escape, in fact, I screamed for help and the neighbours came. Later I turned myself in at Kiserian Police Station before being transferred to Rongai Police Station,”





“That man used to be my farm worker and sometimes I would find him at my place yet I had no idea he would stab me in the back,”





“I was angry and now I feel guilty for what I did. I denied the offence in court but I realised that I made a terrible mistake because my children saw me.”





Kinyanjui hopes one day his kids will forgive him and accept his confession.





“There was no way I could dispute the evidence given by my children who were the key witnesses in court because deep inside my heart, I knew what they were saying was the truth. It was painful because they witnessed everything.”





“I have undergone a series of counselling mostly in anger management and self-acceptance in order to move on. Right now, I feel relieved because my wife’s family has forgiven me and they visit me regularly. That gives me peace of mind. I know it was difficult for them to forgive me but because of God’s mercy, they have managed to find it in their hearts to forgive me,” he said.





“Never act in anger, if you’re in a situation where you are angry, please just leave because you might do something foolish that can get you in trouble,” he advises.





He met his wife at PCEA Church in Upper Matasia, Ngong, during a church service in 1997.





They later got married in 1998.





“We were happy and everything was going well for us. Our businesses were doing well. I used to own several parcels of land where I would do farming and take my produce to Ngong market.”





“We wedded in church on November 30, 2002. She was my first love and that’s why I failed to understand why she would do that to me after eight years of marriage.”





“If you have ever loved someone, you would know what I’m talking about. I’m a teetotaller and I did everything to please her.”





