“Why I strangled my wife to death as our kids watched,’’! Convict recalls catching his WIFE having S£X with his employee

Monday, November 20, 2017 - He was sentenced to death for the gruesome murder of his wife in Ngong, Matasia, in 2006 and sent to Kamiti Maximum Prison.





Paul Kinyajui, who was 31 years old when he killed his wife by strangling in front their three kids, narrates what transpired on the fateful day to a local daily.





“It was on Sunday in 2006 and my wife left home at 10 am for the church. She came back at 1 pm and prepared lunch and after we ate I left for my chama. When I came back home at 9 pm, the gates were locked and I decided to climb over the wall because I thought they were asleep.





“Dogs started barking and I saw a man coming out of my house half naked. I later came to realise that it was my farm worker and a friend. When I asked her what the man was doing in my house, she told me to stop asking silly questions.





“I felt humiliated and grabbed her by the neck, strangling her to death as my kids watched,”





“This was the woman I married in church; the mother of...



