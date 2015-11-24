Why CHURCHIL turned down requests from UHURU and RAILA to attend his ‘Churchill @40’ show.

, , 06:36

Friday, November 24, 2015 - Celebrated comedian Daniel Ndambuki better known as Churchill, has revealed that he turned down requests from President Uhuru and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to attend his highly anticipated ‘Churchill @40’ show.

The veteran comedian will use the event on Friday evening at KICC to celebrate turning the big 4-0

“Uhunye (Uhuru) wanted to attend but I…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno