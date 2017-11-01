Where was RUTO’s father when RAILA’s father JARAMOGI OGINGA ODINGA was fighting for independence?00:00
..likes of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga were fighting colonialists.
“Don't tell us how your father was a peasant. Tell us where he was when Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Jomo Kenyatta, Koitalel Arap Samoei, among others decided to confront the white man.”
“What stopped your father from confronting the colonialists? Certainly not Raila Odinga. Where was your father hiding when the British terrorized this land?" Onyango said.
“You say you are son of a peasant and a servant of God. Then you spend life in power stealing from other peasants and their sons and daughters.”
“Then you use proceeds from the theft as evidence that God blesses children of peasants as if you are the only child of a peasant in a nation where virtually everyone is a child of a peasant. This is sin," he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
