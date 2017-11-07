What this S3XY LADY did to man in a party is crazy - This is pure madness (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 05:41
Tuesday, 07 November 2017 - You may have seen crazy performances from Jamaican musicians but this is out of this world.
This lady and the poor guy were probably high on some illegal stuff because you wouldn’t expect this from sober people.
This is a move you would expect in a wrestling match not from a dancer.
Watch the crazy video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.