What this H@RNY LADIES were doing in front of children will shock you (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - This shocking video of two ladies putting on a raunchy dance as kids watched has angered many.





This is a popular dance in Zimbabwe where the bride-to-be demonstrates to her aunties how she will entertain her husband.





Some tribes in Kenya and Tanzania are known to hold such events.





However, the fact that the poor kids were watching, the madness has left people fuming.





Watch the video below.



