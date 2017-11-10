What this guy did to his newly married wife is crazy - He couldn’t wait to get a room (VIDEO)

, , , 06:37

Friday, November 10, 2017 This guy was super excited after exchanging vows with his s3xy wife and couldn’t wait to get started.

H went ahead to put on a raunchy dance routine perhaps showing her newly married wife what awaited her.


It was all fun and games until the poor lady, who seemed uncomfortable hit the floor.

Watch the crazy video below.

The LINK>>>>
A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno