What S3XY LULU said after being jailed for death of STEVEN KANUMBA that has left tongues wagging.

Saturday, 18 November 2017 - Popular Tanzanian actress, Lulu Elizabeth Michael, was handed a two year jail term over the death of actor Steven Kanumba.





This is the s3xy lady that gospel singer Bahati was salivating on but she turned his advances down.





Lulu has however surprised many after deciding against appealing the sentence.





A close family friend told Mwananchi newspaper:





“Kusema ukweli Lulu alijua lolote linaweza kutokea ila la...



