What remained of the Mercedes Benz the late Nyeri Governor WAHOME GAKURU was travelling in (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 07 November 2017- Kenyans woke on Tuesday to the sad news of the passing on of Nyeri governor, Wahome Gakuru in a tragic road accident along the Murang’a-Thika road, near Kabati.





His Mercedes Benz care ran through the rail after his bodyguard and driver lost control of the car.





Dr. Wahome was rushed to Thika Level five hospital where he passed on.





His personal assistant who was also in the ill-fated car has died.

The remains of the Mercedes Benz car they were travelling in shows how horrific the accident was.





See photos below.