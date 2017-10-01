WETANGULA reveals what RAILA is too afraid to say and leaves everyone on shock - Is he joining Jubilee?

..who would succeed Raila Odinga when he retires from politics.





“We have plans not just for 2017 but also for 2022.”





“We have a lot of options as NASA.”





“Our agreement is that everyone gets a shot at the Presidency for one term.”





“After Raila Odinga, we shall sit down and discuss who to back in 2022,” he added.





The Bungoma Senator also dismissed calls by Western Kenya leaders for him to defect to Jubilee for the sake of his future political career saying he will never abandon Raila for Uhuru as that would amount to betrayal of the Luhya community.





