WETANGULA leads NASA brigade to visit KALONZO and his ailing wife, PAULINE, in Germany (PHOTOs)

, , , 14:27

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula flew to Germany alongside Governors Josphat Nanok and Prof. Kivutha Kibwana to show support for NASA co-principal, Kalonzo Mudyoka, whose wife is undergoing treatment there.

Kalonzo has been missing in action from the political scene to look after his ailing wife.

The former Vice-President was delighted with the show of support as he took to Facebook to thank them and posted the…

