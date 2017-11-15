We will use our tyranny of numbers to block RAILA ODINGA’s secession madness! RAILA’s NRM is going nowhere

We will use our tyranny of numbers to block RAILA ODINGA’s secession madness! RAILA’s NRM is going nowherePolitics 14:06
Wednesday November 15, 2017 - Jubilee party will use its '”tyranny of numbers” in both the National Assembly and Senate to bloc National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders from dividing the country into two, a Jubilee lawmaker has said.
NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga are proposing the formation of two States in Kenya - the People's Republic of Kenya and the Central Republic of Kenya.
But in a phone interview on…
Page 1 2