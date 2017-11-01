We will swear in RAILA when he returns or we will secede and leave KIKUYUs/ KALENJINs in their own country

Monday November 13, 2017 - Siaya Senator James Orengo has once again reiterated that National Super Alliance (NASA) and National Resistance Movement, NRM’s resolve to swear in Raila Odinga as President when he returns from the US.





Speaking yesterday, Orengo revealed that if their efforts to swear in Raila as President will be thwarted by Jubilee, they will now push for an ultimate secession.





He noted that Raila was..



