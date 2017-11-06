We will swear in RAILA ODINGA as the President of Kenya if they dare swear in UHURU - JAMES ORENGO

Monday November 6, 2017 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo has said National Super Alliance (NASA) will swear in Raila Odinga as President in the next 2 weeks.





Addressing a rally in Kamukunji grounds in Kibra on Sunday , Orengo said they do not recognise the outcome of the October 26th polls.





"We demand that they open the servers for the August 8 th polls so that we can declare Raila as the…



