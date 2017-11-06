We will swear in RAILA ODINGA as the President of Kenya if they dare swear in UHURU - JAMES ORENGO

We will swear in RAILA ODINGA as the President of Kenya if they dare swear in UHURU - JAMES ORENGOPolitics 08:04
Monday November 6, 2017 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo has said National Super Alliance (NASA) will swear in Raila Odinga as President in the next 2 weeks.
Addressing a rally in Kamukunji grounds in Kibra on Sunday, Orengo said they do not recognise the outcome of the October 26th polls.
"We demand that they open the servers for the August 8th polls so that we can declare Raila as the…
Page 1 2