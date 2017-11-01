We ni mavi, mjinga, taka-taka, ghasia - KISII guy insults UHURU like a small boy (VIDEO).

, , 07:46

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - A Kisii guy and ardent supporter of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta like a baby calling him a fool and garbage of a President.

This is after the Government blocked NASA supporters from giving Raila a heroic welcome after he jetted in from America.

This guy’s insults make Babu Owino look like a saint.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno