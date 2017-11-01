We ni mavi, mjinga, taka-taka, ghasia - KISII guy insults UHURU like a small boy (VIDEO).

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - A Kisii guy and ardent supporter of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta like a baby calling him a fool and garbage of a President.





This is after the Government blocked NASA supporters from giving Raila a heroic welcome after he jetted in from America.





This guy’s insults make Babu Owino look like a saint.





Watch video.



