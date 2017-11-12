We don’t need your money - GAKURU WAHOME’s family tells ANYANG’ NYONG’O after his abuse to the dead

Sunday November 12, 2017 - The family of late Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru, has responded to Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, who said he is not ready to contribute Sh 100,000 for the preparation of his burial.





In his argument, Prof Nyong’o who is a renowned academician and a scholar said that Counties are operating under very minimal revenue and cannot afford to use tax payers’ money for burial arrangements.





He said that every Governor is…



