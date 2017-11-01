We are not going to Supreme Court this time around against UHURU/ RUTO’s fake victory - RAILA’s ODM states

We are not going to Supreme Court this time around against UHURU/ RUTO’s fake victory - RAILA’s ODM statesPolitics 06:42
Wednesday November 1, 2017 - ODM chairman, John Mbadi, has indicated that the National Super Alliance (NASA) will not be heading to the Supreme Court to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory.
In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Mbadi said the court already made its decision by annulling the August 8th presidential elections and there is no need to go back and disturb them again.
"The Supreme Court made a determination and there are…
