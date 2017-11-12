Watch as PAUL POGBA and his twin brothers show off awesome dance moves at MTV EMA.

Monday, 13 November 2017 - Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba and his twins brothers, Florentin and Mathias, were in attendance at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday night.





The Pogba brothers were all dressed up for the occasion in London, with the Manchester United star dressed in a neat black suit, while his two older siblings donned crisp blue suits.





Pogba is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and is trying to keep himself busy.





Watch the video below.



