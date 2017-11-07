WANGUSI lambasts RAILA ODINGA over calls for Safaricom boycott - You are selfish old political geezer!

Tuesday November 7, 2017 - Communication Authority of Kenya (CK) Director General, Francis Wangusi, has warned National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders against making utterances that may negatively affect the ICT sector.





Last week, NASA leaders called their supporters to boycott Safaricom claiming that it aided in rigging the August 8 th general elections.





This week, Raila asked his supporters to stop using Safaricom products, saying the firm assisted in rigging his imaginative victory during the…



