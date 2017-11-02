Wandering sheep cause horrific accident in a busy highway and it was caught on camera (VIDEO)

Friday, 03 November 2017 - In this horrific accident anything that could go wrong went wrong.





The sheep tried to cross the busy highway and what followed next is a series of events culminating into loss of lives.





The driver of the black car slowed down after hitting one sheep and his emergency break saw two more cars from behind collide.





As the poor folks got of the car to assess the damages to their cars, a truck driver came hurtling and ran over all the drivers who were incidentally on the wrong side.





Watch the video below.



