VINDU VICHENJANGA as MAGUFULI dumps RAILA ODINGA like a hot potato! See his latest move to UHURU

VINDU VICHENJANGA as MAGUFULI dumps RAILA ODINGA like a hot potato! See his latest move to UHURUNews 08:46
Monday November 27, 2017 – Tanzania’s President, John Pombe Magufuli, is among 10 Heads of State that are expected in Kenya on Tuesday during the swearing in ceremony of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Magufuli has confirmed that he will be among 10 Heads of State that will witness the swearing in ceremony of the son of Jomo at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.
Magufuli’s visit to…
Page 1 2