Vihiga County becomes the 3rd county to pass RAILA ODINGA’s Bill to denounce UHURU as their President

..has joined NASA’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the rank of a General, was spotted at the Assembly as things were going down.





Siaya became the first County to pass the motion on the formation of the People’s Assembly, followed by Homa Bay and Vihiga.





On Wednesday , Raila Odinga directed the Parliamentary wing of NRM to suspend all their engagements in Nairobi and attend sessions at the County Assemblies.





This sets the stage for a political resistance of proportions that have never been seen before as Raila prepares to take on Uhuru in the next few weeks.



