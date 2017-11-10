Vihiga County becomes the 3rd county to pass RAILA ODINGA’s Bill to denounce UHURU as their President

Vihiga County becomes the 3rd county to pass RAILA ODINGA’s Bill to denounce UHURU as their PresidentNews 04:01
Friday November 10, 2017 - The resistance against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s illegitimate win has gained momentum after Vihiga County became the third County to denounce him a President.
The MCAs in Vihiga overwhelmingly passed NASA’s motion on the formation of the People’s Assembly yesterday, setting the stage for the beginning of the revolution against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.
Former Raila Odinga’s advisor, Miguna Miguna, who..
