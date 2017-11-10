Vihiga County becomes the 3rd county to pass RAILA ODINGA’s Bill to denounce UHURU as their President

- The resistance against President Uhuru

Friday November 10, 2017 - The resistance against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s illegitimate win has gained momentum after Vihiga County became the third County to denounce him a President.

The MCAs in Vihiga overwhelmingly passed NASA’s motion on the formation of the People’s Assembly yesterday, setting the stage for

the beginning of the revolution against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.