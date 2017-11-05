UTACHEKA ULIE! This hilarious video will make you laugh so hard till your ribs hurt

UTACHEKA ULIE! This hilarious video will make you laugh so hard till your ribs hurtEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 06:08
Monday, 06 November 2017 - This video of a s3xy lady showing off her whining skills only to fail miserably will make your day.
The petit lass wanted to take her madness a notch higher by standing on the chair but lost balance and fell like a log.
Her reaction after the fall is just priceless.
This is painfully funny.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.