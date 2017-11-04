UTACHEKA ULIE! This hilarious video will leave you in stitches – It is painfully funny.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 10:44
Saturday, November 04, 2017 - This compilation of hilarious fails will certainly put a smile on your face.
While there is nothing funny about someone having a mishap and probably getting hurt in the process, the way they happened is just hilarious.
Well, as one guy once said: ‘Unataka kukimbia na hauna break…..what do you expect?
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.