US Woman wants to divorce her husband of 18-years to marry this Kenyan guy she only met online (VIDEO)

Thursday, 16 November 2017 - This American woman is ready to walk out on her marriage of 18-years for a 26-year old Kenyan man she only met online.





The mother of four met the guy identified as Kevin who hails from Kisii and she’s in the process of filing for divorce ahead of their planned wedding in Kenya in February next year.





The woman’s husband is however not ready to lose his wife and has been trying everything to convince her otherwise.





On a recent episode of the Dr Phil Show, Dr Phil hosted the lady, Sarah, her husband Keith, as well as Sarah’s father.





Dr Phil also spoke to Kevin live via satellite from Kisii, Kenya with Keith warning Kevin to stay away from his wife.





Watch the video here:



