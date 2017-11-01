Uproar as State House is set to spend Sh300 million for UHURU/ RUTO’s coronation - See reactions.

Friday, November 24, 2017 - President Uhuru’s swearing-in ceremony slated for Tuesday 28th, November, 2017, will cost a staggering sh 300 million.’





Uhuru will be sworn in for a second term after the Supreme Court upheld his election despite the opposition NASA boycotting.





Head of the Planning Committee, Joseph Kinyua confirmed that sh300 Million has been set aside for the occasion to be held at Kasarani Stadium.





On the same breath, Kinyua asked the National Super Alliance (NASA) to shelve plans to hold a parallel rally at Uhuru Park on Tuesday.





This comes a day after Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe said it would be a frugal affair.





“We don’t have funds for a lot of fanfare this time round. We need to be a little more economical and commit to things which add value to us,” Kiraithe said.





Apparently, twenty Heads of State have confirmed attendance but the names cannot be revealed due to security reasons.





Kenyans have...



