UN promotes ROSELYN AKOMBE! She is now earning a salary that is three times what UHURU makes per month

UN promotes ROSELYN AKOMBE! She is now earning a salary that is three times what UHURU makes per monthPolitics 15:55
Saturday November 18, 2017 - Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner, Rosylene Akombe, has been promoted after rejoining the United Nations last month, a senior UN official has claimed.
According to a UN staffer in New York, Akombe has been promoted to a senior political and communication post and she will be earning a salary to the tune of $60k (Sh 4 million in salary and Sh 2 million in allowances) per month.
Akombe’s promotion comes despite pressure from..
Page 1 2