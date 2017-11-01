UN promotes ROSELYN AKOMBE! She is now earning a salary that is three times what UHURU makes per month

..the Kenyan Government which had written a letter to the UN body requesting for the dismissal of Akombe for resigning as an IEBC Commissioner.





The first letter was reportedly done by Kenya’s Representative to the UN, Macharia Kamau, but it seems the UN has disregarded the Kenyan narrative.





Meanwhile, NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is alleged to have met Akombe during his 10 days tour of the United States.





According to an impeccable source, Akombe told Raila Odinga how the October 26 election was rigged and how only 3.5 million Kenyans voted.



