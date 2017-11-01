UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Associate Finance & Budget Officer

The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) is the UN headquarters in Africa and the respective office of the Secretary-General.

This post is located in Budget and Financial Management Service (BFMS)in the Division of Administrative Services, UNON. Under the direct supervision of Section or Unit Chief in BFMS, the incumbent shall be responsible for the following duties:

Responsibilities

Medium Term Planning

· Reviews, analyses and finalizes the preparation of the medium-term plan and its revisions on the basis of departmental submissions, taking into account recommendations and decisions of specialized intergovernmental bodies.

· Provides advice and support to relevant intergovernmental and expert bodies in their review of the medium-term plan and its revisions.

· Ensures legislative mandates are accurately translated into programme budgets.

Budget Preparation

· Reviews, analyses and assists in the finalization of cost estimates and budget proposals, in terms of staff and non-staff requirements from:

· Departments/offices at Headquarters and in the field, including programmatic aspects;

smaller-sized peacekeeping operations; ensure compliance with the medium-term plan and other legislative mandates.

· Assists managers in the elaboration of resource requirements for budget submissions.

· Provides support to relevant intergovernmental and expert bodies in their budget review.

· Prepares budget requirements for activities funded from extra-budgetary resources including preparation and presentation of rate cards and budgets vis-à-vis relevant governance bodies.

· Prepares forecast of revenue and cost plans as well as cash flow projections.

Budget Administration

· Prepares allotments, including redeployment of funds when necessary, ensuring appropriate expenditures.

· Monitors budget implementation and recommends reallocation of funds as necessary.

· Monitors expenditures to ensure that they remain within authorized levels.

· Reviews requisitions for goods and services to ensure:

that the requirement is in line with approved budget ;

availability of funds;

· Administers and monitors extra-budgetary resources, including review of agreements and cost plans, ensuring compliance with regulations and rules and established policies and procedures.

· Assists in the preparation of budget performance submissions.

· Reviews and assists in finalization of budget performance reports, analyzing variances between approved budgets and actual expenditures.

· Assists in providing substantive support to governance bodies.

General

· Keeps up-to-date on documents/reports/guidelines that have a bearing on matters related to programme and/or peacekeeping budgets, ensuring compliance with intergovernmental recommendations and decisions as well as with United Nations policies and procedures;

· Manages and follow up on outstanding receivable billing under UNON.

· Prepares, executes and monitors cost recovery in relation to UNON’s extra-budgetary resources.

· Administers the staffing table for UNON in line with the authorized staffing levels.

· Performs other related duties, as assigned.

Logistics Programme Management Officer

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN-Habitat, is the United Nations agency for housing and human settlements.

It is mandated by the UN General Assembly to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities with the goal of providing adequate shelter for all. This post is located in the Programme Division, Nairobi, Kenya.

Responsibilities

· Programme Development and Implementation:





· Participates in the development, implementation and evaluation of programmes/projects, including providing technical and coordination support of integrated projects for the Agency to enhance quality and synergy,

· Establishing and managing flexible teams to provide inputs to larger scale proposals.





· Researches, analyzes and presents information gathered from diverse sources. Provide and facilitate forums for exchange of ideas and collaboration on project design within the agency to enhance quality and synergy. Liaises between the Programme Division and other areas of the Organisation in supporting the development of project/programme partnerships with UN agencies and donors.





· Supports the implementation of the knowledge management strategy of UN-Habitat in close collaboration with regional offices and thematic branches.





Programme Support:





· Prepares various written outputs and reports, e.g. draft background papers, analysis, sections of reports and studies, inputs to publications, etc. related to sustainable urbanization.





· Provides substantive support to consultative and other meetings, identifying participants, preparation of documents and presentations, etc.





· Participates in missions, including provision of guidance including preparation of briefings, talking points and other necessary programmatic documentation prior to missions and make necessary follow up as required.





· Performs other duties as required.

Programme Management Officer

The United Nations Environment (UNEP) is the United Nations systems designated entity for addressing environmental issues at the global and regional level.

Responsibilities

· Plan and co-ordinate the promotion of design and implementation of environmental awareness, education and training programmes within the scope of UN Environment’s mandate and thematic sub-programmes.

· Contribute to the UN Environment’s overall strategy for, and implementation of youth engagement through the thematic sub-programmes including through fund-raising efforts to implement the Unit’s programmes.





· Supervise other professionals and support staff, and direct participants and partners during training and outreach events.





· Manage continuous awareness raising and information on topical EETU developments and demand driven activities in this field.





· Arrange for promotion, development, production and dissemination of inter-active environmental learning/training tools.





· Manage and co-ordinate all actions required for the effective day-to-day functioning of EETU related work within UN Environment.

Finance & Budget Officer

The United Nations Environment (UNEP) is the United Nations systems designated entity for addressing environmental issues at the global and regional level.

Responsibilities

· Manage the invoicing and receipts of UNEP’s contributions and their allocations to appropriate funds, programmes and projects for all sources of UNEP’s funding and for UNEP administered MEAs in line with the decisions of their respective governing bodies:

· Effective and timely processing of pledges, preparation of invoices and receipts, management of unidentified deposits and outstanding receivables.

· Reconciliation with bank and accounting systems, timely reporting and consultations with the relevant offices.

· Manage corporate-level extrabudgetary resources:

· Strategic cooperation agreements, specific donor trust funds and calls for proposals.

· Prepare recommendations for allocations and re-allocations, track expenditure and status of implementation and prepare reports to donors.

· Provide timely, accurate, relevant and easily available information on contributions to internal and external clients including senior management, staff, member states and general public.

· Provide reliable estimations and trend analysis, identify relevant statistics, analyse and provide regular and ad hoc reports.

· Provide guidance in development and improvement of Contributions Management Tool (CMT) database to track and analyze Environment Fund and Extra budgetary contributions for internal and external use:

· Ensure data entry into the management tools in a timely and accurate manner, review and certify records in the CMT. Review and check data to ensure that it is in compliance with the UN and UNEP regulations, rules and standards.

· Manage the team working on contributions including preparation of the work plans individually and collectively as well as the staff’s performance assessment.

· Perform any other relevant duties.