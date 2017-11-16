UHURU’s wing wants LUO Nyanza Counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori removed from Kenya!

Thursday November 16, 2017 - A Jubilee Party operative from Nyanza region has drafted a Bill that proposes the removal of Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya and Migori Counties from Kenya.





According to the Bill proposed by Washington Makodingo, he wants the 27 constituencies in those four Counties expunged from Kenya for not participating in the October 26th presidential poll.





Mr Makodingo says that constituencies requested to be removed after..



