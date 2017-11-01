UHURU’s wing wants LUO Nyanza Counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori removed from Kenya!

...heeding NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s call to boycott the fresh poll held last month.





“The residents of these constituencies have continuously expressed their wish to be excluded from a territory called Kenya.”





“The objective of this Bill is, therefore, to amend the constitution to grant these residents their wish by excluding them from the territory of the Republic of Kenya,’’ parts of Makodingo’s Bill reads.





The political operative also proposed a new territory named Kuria to be formed as a County to replace Migori which will have been expunged from Kenya.





Kuria County will comprise of the current Kuria West and Kuria East Constituencies, which fall under Migori County.



