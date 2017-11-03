UHURU’s Government approves registration of TEAM MAFISI as an official organization (PHOTOs)

, , 06:37

Friday, November 03, 2017 - The infamous Team Mafisi is now a registered organization after its de-facto chairman, Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee, was granted a certificate of registration by the NGO Board CEO, Fazul Mohamed.


However, the organization will not espouse the naughty activities associated with its members according to Jaymo.

He said: "Mafisi Foundation. We (Mohamed and Jaymo) discussed about the registration and the official launch of Team Mafisi Foundation as a way of creating a platform of members' positive engagement, growing our membership and ultimately engage in....

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno