UHURU's Government approves registration of TEAM MAFISI as an official organization (PHOTOs)
Friday, November 03, 2017 - The infamous Team Mafisi is now a registered organization after its de-facto chairman, Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee, was granted a certificate of registration by the NGO Board CEO, Fazul Mohamed.
However, the organization will not espouse the naughty activities associated with its members according to Jaymo.
He said: "Mafisi Foundation. We (Mohamed and Jaymo) discussed about the registration and the official launch of Team Mafisi Foundation as a way of creating a platform of members' positive engagement, growing our membership and ultimately engage in....
